Late Bolanle Raheem’s family car was flagged because it didn’t have a plate number

The trial of police officer, ASP Drambi Vandi, accused of killing Lagos lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, started at the Lagos State High Court today January 16, with the first prosecution witness, Inspector Matthew Ameh, telling the court that the family vehicle of the deceased lawyer was flagged down by police officers conducting a stop and search because it did not have a plate number, Channels TV reports.

Led in his testimony by the Attorney General of Lagos, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Moyosore Onigbanjo, Ameh told the court that when the vehicle was stopped, Vandi who was the leader of their patrol team, was behind while he was in the middle, and another colleague was in front. According to the witness, his colleague who was in front was the first person to flag the car down but the car did not stop.