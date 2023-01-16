Mentally unstable man who was picked up from street and saved by kind hearted stranger during snow blizzard loses all his fingers to frostbite (photos)

A mentally disabled man who made national headlines when a kindhearted stranger from Buffalo, New York saved him during the city’s deadly Christmas Eve blizzard has lost all of his fingers to frostbite.

His family says Joey White, 64, underwent several surgeries to treat his severe fourth-degree frostbite, but doctors couldn’t save his fingers

“He was so frozen,” Sha’Kyra Aughtry, the good Samaritan who found White on her doorstep and brought him inside, told CBS News last week. “He had ice, literally ice balls around his hand,” she said.

Surgeons were eventually forced to remove nearly all of Joey’s fingers, including his knuckles. He has one thumb remaining, his sister said.

Joey has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old and lives in a group home several blocks away from Aughtry’s house, his sister said.

On the morning of Christmas Eve, he apparently got scared during the record-breaking winter storm, which was…