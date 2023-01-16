Police rescue four kidnap victims in Katsina





The Katsina State Police Command has rescued four kidnapped victims during raids on criminal hideouts in three villages in the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Gambo Isah, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, January 16, 2023, said one of the rescued victims sustained a gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

“On 15/1/2023, at about 1030 hrs, the command succeeded in raiding criminal hideouts in Hunguma and Gozaki villages and rescued the following victims: (1) Sa’idu Alhaji Iliya, m, age 51, of Nasarawan Dankali village, Mahuta ward, Kafur LGA (2) Yusuf Umar, m, age 31 years, and (3) Abdullahi Bello, m, age 35 years, both of Bauchi state,” the statement read. “One of the victims (Abdullahi Bello) sustained a gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Many of the terrorists were feared dead or fatally injured during the rescue operation. A team of policemen is still combing the area with a view to arresting…





Source: Linda Ikeji