Power generation crashes to 916MW

Power generation at about 2pm on Sunday, January 15m dipped to 916MW with only two out of about 24 power plants in operation.

The Nation reported that the decline in generation came after the 3,787.60MW that 17 power plants produced at 1pm on the same day.

The two power plants in operation were Egbin (Steam) which generated 680MW with four units and Geregu (Gas) which produced 236MW with two units. This was confirmed in an Independent System Operator (SO) titled: “List of GenCos and their MW Load @ 14:00hrs on 15/01/2023.”

Reacting to the development, the Managing Director of Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC) Dr. Joy Ogaji blamed the dip on grid disturbance.

She said “there was grid disturbance.” When asked why there was grid disturbance, Ogaji said “due to inadequate payment.”

Ogaji further revealed that the debt that the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) is owing the GenCos is over N1 trillion.

According to…