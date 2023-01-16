Singer, Shakira tops the global Spotify chart with ‘diss track’ about her ex Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti

Shakira has topped Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart with her new ‘diss track’ about her ex-partner, Gerard Pique, and his new girlfriend.

The Colombian-born singer, 45, has also gained an impressive 111 million views on YouTube for the song dubbed Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53 which was released in Spanish earlier last week.

The song takes a swipe at her ex Gerard’s new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, 23, – who he is rumoured to have started dating last year before they split -saying: ‘I’m worth two 22’s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.

The song, which she collaborated with producer Bizarrap for, is now top of the charts on Spotify.

In addition to reaching the top, the viral collaboration has become the Latin song with the most streams in a single day in 2023, breaking the record for most streams by a track on a given day in Spain and Colombia.

With over 15 million streams, the song has quickly become the top song…