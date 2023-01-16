Trial of police officer accused of killing lawyer Bolanle Raheem begins as family prepare to lay her to rest

The trial of Assistant Superintendent of Police [ASP], Drambi Vandi, alleged to have killed Lagos-based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, will commence at the Lagos State High Court today, January 16.

Vandi who is attached to the Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah, Lagos State, allegedly shot Raheem while she was returning from an outing with her family members.

A statement by the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), said the trial would be before Justice I.O. Harrison at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

“The trial of ASP Vandi who allegedly killed Raheem on December 25, 2022, on the Ajah Expressway, will begin before Justice I.O. Harrison at the Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).”

Vandi appeared before Chief Magistrate C.A. Adedayo on December 30, 2022, a day after the Police Service Commission (PSC) approved his suspension. The Magistrate ordered that he be remanded at the…