“You’re spending $10 million on a bronze statue without heads on it? Martin Luther King’s relative slam statue dedicated to him, says it looks like a ‘pen!s’

A relative of US civil rights movement leader, Martin Luther King have slammed the new $10 million dedicated to him and his late wife, Coretta Scott King in Boston, United States, with a cousin claiming it “looks like a penis.”

The massive bronze piece, titled “The Embrace,” features two sets of arms holding each other, an artistic interpretation of the classic photo of Coretta and hubby Martin Luther King Jr. hugging after he won the Nobel Peace Price in 1964.

“The Embrace” has been criticized for looking more like a phallic image than a depiction of slain civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, embracing.

Members of the King family last week unveiled the artwork near where MLK and Coretta first met in college.

Martin Luther King III, the grandchild of MLK approved the piece, which was designed by conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas for the organization Embrace Boston.

“The mainstream media … was reporting on…