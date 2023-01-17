Buy a plot at THE COLONY and save 5m Today

Pennek Nigeria Limited launches a new development ‘The Colony’ located at Eko Akete Abijo, Lekki, Lagos. Pennek Nigeria Limited, a leading real estate investment firm has added a new development to a number of its already existing development including The Estate, The keys, The Annex, and Pennek Court. The company is currently giving a huge discount of N5M on this new development as New Year Promo!

Now is the time to become a land owner!

PS: The title is Certificate of Occupancy.

Experience nature when you secure a spot at ‘The Colony’ today!

For further enquiries call 0700 1000 000 or visit www.pennek.com