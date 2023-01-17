Failed Republican candidate arrested on suspicion of orchestrating shootings at homes of Democrats in New Mexico

A failed Republican candidate has been arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque, U.S.

Solomon Peña, who lost his 2022 run for state House District 14, was arrested on Monday, January 16, by Albuquerque police and is accused of paying and conspiring with four men to shoot at the homes of two state legislators and two county commissioners.

No one was injured in the shootings but in one case three bullets passed through the bedroom of a state senator’s 10-year-old daughter.

Pena ran an unsuccessful campaign to represent New Mexico’s 14th legislative district which includes a southern portion of Albuquerque, losing to long-term Democrat incumbent Miguel Garcia, a former teacher.

Garcia took home 73.6 percent of the vote, compared to Pena’s 26.4 percent, a difference of 3,583 votes.

Police said Pena, an election denier, had approached county and state lawmakers after his loss claiming…