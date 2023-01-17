Female double-murderer on death row chokes to death on her food while waiting to be hanged

A Japanese death-row killer has choked to death on prison food, just four days after she was hospitalised for the same reason.

Miyuki Ueta, who was convicted of double murder and robbery over the deaths of two men in 2009, lost consciousness at the Hiroshima Detention Centre on Saturday evening.

The 49-year-old started choking at around 4.20pm and staff desperately tried to remove the food from her throat before she was rushed to the hospital.

Japanese prisoners are given whole grain barley mixed with rice, low-fat vegetable dishes, miso soup and grilled fish.

The convict, who was on medication, was confirmed dead at 6.55pm. Four days earlier, the former bar worker was also taken to hospital after choking on her food, The Japan Times reported.

In 2009, Ueta drugged truck driver Kazumi Yabe, 47, in the sea and then killed Hideki Maruyama, 57, six months later by drugging him with sleeping pills and drowning him in a river.

The killer maintained her innocence…