‘I have info on everyone’- Trump mocks Biden over classified documents scandal

Former US President, Donald Trump blasted current president, Joe Biden on Monday, January 16 for storing classified documents in a “flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured” garage, months after government officials discovered a trove of top-secret files at Trump’s own home.

Trump, 76, bragged that the files the feds seized from Mar-a-Lago this past summer were better protected than the ones found in Biden’s Delaware house because his resort was more secure.

“The White House just announced that there are no LOGS or information of any kind on visitors to the Wilmington house and flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured, but now very famous, garage,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Maybe they are smarter than we think! This is one of seemingly many places where HIGHLY CLASSIFIED documents are stored (in a big pile on the damp floor),” he continued.

“Mar-a-Lago is a highly secured facility, with Security Cameras all over the place, and watched over by staff &…