I have walked in on two influencers having a threesome with a man in an Abuja hotel

Media personality, Nedu Wazobia, says he walked in on two female influencers having a threesome with a generous man in an Abuja hotel, sometime back.

Nedu shared this story on a podcast where the lifestyle of some entertainers was being analyzed viz-a-viz they money they presumably have.

He frowned at female and male entertainers who project the image of hard work to the public when in reality they have someone funding their luxurious lifestyle or engaging in things that fund their lifestyle.

”I have walked in once on some of your influencers and celebrities, two of them, having a threesome with someone that I know in Transcorp Hilton. Both of them were there because the guy was wiping the two of them. I am not going to mention names because they saw me and they expect me to respect them and I respect them enough not to mention their names but the truth is the person that put them there is my friend.”he said

Nedu said the man in question had called him in the…