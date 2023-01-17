Jose Mourinho criticises the spending power of his old club, Chelsea following the £88million signing of Mykhailo Mudryk

Football coach, Jose Mourinho has aimed a dig at Chelsea over their spending – following the £88million signing of Mykhailo Mudryk.

Roma manager Mourinho, who had two spells in charge of the Blues – saw his side beat Fiorentina 2-0 thanks to a Paulo Dybala double on Sunday January 15.

The Portuguese boss has now hit out at the Premier League side’s spending while stating that he has to ‘find a solution’ with his current players rather than simply buy a new one.

When asked about using defender Marash Kumbulla as cover for Roger Ibanez, he said: ‘In order to get that quality, we must get the young players to grow. (Midfielder Benjamin) Tahirovic has this quality.

‘We need a defender who can pass the ball better out of defence and Kumbulla is probably the one who does it best, but we need Ibanez because of his pace and determination. We need to find a solution, we can’t just buy Mudryk for £90m!

‘I am not expecting anyone to arrive. The director [Tiago…