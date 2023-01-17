Mother of Delta man who claims Gov Sanwo-Olu is father speaks (video)

Grace Moses, the mother of 27-year-old Emmanuel Sanwo-Olu who claims to be the son of Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has come out publicly to speak.

Recall that Emmanuel had dragged Gov Sanwo-Olu before the High Court 2 sitting in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta in December 2022, to compel the governor to acknowledge him as his son and grant him all the rights he duly deserves.

In his court papers filed by his lawyer, J. O. Aikpokpo-Martins, Esq, Emmanuel in the 19-paragraph statement of claim attached to the writ, claimed that Governor Sanwo-Olu was a staff of a private company operating in Warri and its environs in Delta State from 1994 to 1995, and in the course of working and living in Warri that period, he had an amorous relationship with his mother, Grace Moses, from Oleri village near Warri metropolis, Delta State between 1994 and 1995. He wants the governor to agree to a DNA test to prove he is indeed his son.

Emmanuel, who does…