Oscar-winning actor, Kevin Spacey speaks out as he prepares to collect film award days after denying seven sex offence charges

Oscar-winning actor, Kevin Spacey has spoken out while preparing to collect a film award in Italy this week, days after denying seven sex offence charges.

Spacey is being honoured by the Italian National Cinema Museum following a series of allegations made against him in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

After denying seven more sexual offences against a man in the early 2000s in a London court on Friday, the Hollywood outcast told Italian news agency Ansa that he has tried to live each day as it comes, and that he has not ‘gone to live in a cave’.

‘I live my life each day, I go to the restaurant, I meet people, I drive, I play tennis, I’ve always met generous, genuine and compassionate people,’ the 63-year-old said.

‘I haven’t hidden away, I haven’t gone to live in a cave,’ he added. ‘What you see in the media is not real life, I’m no getting my public life back because I’ve never left it’.

Among the accusations against the Hollywood star are sexual…