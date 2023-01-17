US lawyer killed in Mexico while spending first wedding anniversary with wife

A 33-year-old California, USA lawyer has been killed at a popular resort in Mexico during a trip with his wife, a fellow lawyer, where they went to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Elliot Blair, an assistant public defender in Orange County, died Saturday, January 14 in Rosarito Beach, county Public Defender Martin Schwarz told the Orange County Register.

Local media Noticias BC reported that Blair died as a result of an accidental fall from a room at the Las Rocas Resort and Spa.

However, a GoFundMe campaign organized by Annie Rodriguez, said Blair “was the victim of a brutal crime. His family is working with US Officials to gain more information.”

The fundraiser said Blair and his wife, Kim, “have been dedicated Public Defenders in Orange County” since 2017, the year he passed the bar exam.

“Elliot was a compassionate lawyer who dedicated his life to serving indigent clients. Elliot was known as a patient and caring advocate. He was the best of us and…