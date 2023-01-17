Woman’s head found in shower after decapitation by her husband of 3 months

A Texas, USA woman who was allegedly decapitated by her husband was found in a pool of blood near the couple’s bed with her head located in the shower, police say.

Anggy Diaz’s corpse was discovered Wednesday, January 11 at their home near the town of Magnolia, northwest of Houston, according to Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry.

Her husband, Jared James Dicus, 21, confessed to murdering Diaz, also 21, whom he had just married in October, according to police.

According to court documents, Diaz was found on the floor with multiple stab wounds in her back and police found “what appeared to be the head of the victim to be in the shower.”

Guidry said Jared James Dicus’ father immediately called the cops when they found the victim.

“They [the parents] were addressed by the suspect [husband] and when they saw something wasn’t feeling right for them, they approached the house that they were living in, and that’s when they found what they found,” he…