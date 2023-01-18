Fear of the East? Billionaire, Emeka Offor visits his village with a large number of armed policemen and private security personnel (video)

Billionaire businessman, Emeka Offor visited his village in Anambra state, recently and he made sure he was fully guarded. The oil magnet left Oraifite, Anambra state with a large number of armed policemen and private security personnel who escorted him to the airport.



Source: Linda Ikeji

