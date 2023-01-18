Fight breaks out as soldiers try to disarm police taskforce in Lagos (video)

Soldiers and policemen got into a fight in public and this was caught on video.

The physical confrontation occured this morning, Jan. 18, at ijaya, Apongbo, in Lagos State.

The soldiers attempted to disarm a police taskforce and they put up a fight.

A video shared online shows a soldier and a police officer wrestling while their colleagues exchanged words.

The policemen eventually freed themselves after spraying tear gas.

“Na God go punish you,” the uniformed men say as they disperse.

It is not clear what led to the confrontation.

