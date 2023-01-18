Friends commiserate with Nigerian woman whose husband was murdered by kidnappers despite ransom payment

Friends have condoled with one Uba Sandra Chisom, over the death of her husband, Henry Ifeka.

It was gathered that Henry was abducted by suspected kidnappers over the holidays and killed despite paying the demanded ransom for his release.

On Monday, January 16, 2023, the mother of twins updated her Facebook cover with a photo from their traditional wedding held in Anambra State in 2020.

Commenting under the post, friends urged her to take heart and prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed soul.

“Dear Uba Sandra Chisom. May the Holy Spirit comfort you. I still lack words,” one Ebere Celestine Ikokwu wrote.

Meanwhile, in two deleted Facebook posts posted by a friend, Victor Ogunyemi on January 3, 2023, Sandra mourned her husband.

“They didn’t only kidnap you…we paid the ransom and they still killed you. You couldn’t wait for us to celebrate our 2nd anniversary…you left me in this sinful world, leaving me with our twin babies. God this is…