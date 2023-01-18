INEC denies colluding with APC to manipulate PVC collection in Lagos

Lagos office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked claim of colluding with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to manipulate the collection of permanent voter cards (PVCs) in the state.

The claim was made by the Peoples Democratic Congress (PDP) on Monday, January 16, during a press conference.

Reacting to the claim, Olusegun Agbaje, INEC’s resident electoral commissioner in Lagos said it’s all “fabricated”.

The statement read;