INEC denies colluding with APC to manipulate PVC collection in Lagos

Lagos office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked claim of colluding with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to manipulate the collection of permanent voter cards (PVCs) in the state.
The claim was made by the Peoples Democratic Congress (PDP) on Monday, January 16, during a press conference.
Reacting to the claim, Olusegun Agbaje, INEC’s resident electoral commissioner in Lagos said it’s all “fabricated”.
The statement read;
“It is pertinent to clarify and correct the frivolous accusation by PDP that some INEC staff are colluding with members of the ruling party in the state to deny some groups of people access to collect their PVCs.
“Mention was equally made of Mr Muyiwa Yusuf, the head of department VR/ICT INEC in the state who was alleged to have connived with the APC to clone the faces of voters through the privileged access he has to the PVCs.
“It has become necessary to comment on the recent report which far from…
Source: Linda Ikeji