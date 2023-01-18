Joe Biden would defeat Trump in 2024 but lose to Ron DeSantis: New poll says

US President, Joe Biden would easily beat former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 election matchup — but would lose if he faced off against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a recent poll.

In a rematch of the 2020 presidential contest, the 80-year-old Biden would prevail over his 76-year-old predecessor by eight percentage points in the popular vote — 49% to 41% — but would fail against Florida’s Republican governor, Ron De Sanctis by 45% to 42% in a head-to-head contest, the WPA Intelligence survey has said.

Trump announced on November 15 that he would mount a third consecutive run for the White House, while Biden is expected to seek re-election, but has yet to make a formal announcement.

DeSantis, fresh off a landslide re-election victory on Nov. 8, has not said whether he will enter the 2024 race but most political observers expect him to announce a run later this year.

The poll, taken between January 2 and January 8 and…