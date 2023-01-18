Lisa Marie Presley, 54, blew $100M Elvis inheritance in 25 years leaving only Graceland’ to her children

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, reportedly blew the $100M she inherited from Elvis Presley in 25 years leaving only the Graceland mansion for her children.

The Graceland mansion which once belonged to Elvis Presley will go to Lisa Marie Presley’s three daughters following her sudden death at age 54.

A representative for the Memphis, Tennessee estate confirmed to People the property, which is in a trust and was passed down to Elvis’ daughter following his death in 1977, will benefit Lisa Marie’s daughters – Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.

This comes as details of Lisa Marie’s public memorial have emerged. A public memorial service for Lisa Marie is set to occur on Graceland’s front lawn on Sunday, January 22 at 9AM, a statement revealed, according to ABC News.

It had previously been revealed that Lisa Marie would be laid to rest at Graceland next to her late son, Benjamin Keough, in addition to her father and other family members buried at…