Man going through divorce crashes dump truck into wife’s home and parked cars (video)

A man going through a contentious divorce was caught on camera crashing a dump truck into his estranged wife’s home and slamming into parked cars on the street.

Patricia Dunn said the man in the video is her husband. They are going through a divorce, and she says she fears for her life.

“A man under that kind of rage – who’s to say what he might do?” she said. “He was trying to kill me. He really was.”

She said the area of the house he struck with his car was her bedroom.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, in the area of 107th Street and Normandie Avenue, in South LA’s Westmont neighborhood.

Patricia says her husband drove by the home three times. At first, he came by in a Chevy Impala and crashed into the home while she was inside. He returned in a dump truck and did more damage, then came back in the Impala again.

The crash left the home’s metal fence bent to the ground and there are large dents in the exterior of the home right outside her…