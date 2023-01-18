Police arrest 21-year-old man for illegal possession of firearm in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old man for illegal possession of firearm.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, in a statement on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, said operatives attached to Toro Divisional Police headquarters, while on routine patrol near Nabardo village arrested Umar Abubakar, of Gamawa LGA.

“The suspect acquired a locally made pistol revolver from his friend Mohammed ‘m’ of Nasarawa state at the cost of twenty-five thousand nairas (N25,000.00), alongside three (3) live 7.62mm ammunition,” the statement read.

“However, the suspect also confessed to having purchased the firearm two years ago, and he fired one piece of ammunition while chasing cattle rustlers in Mangu LGA of Plateau State.

“The suspect further confessed to have handed over the firearm to his friend to get him an interested buyer, as the firearm is of no use to him at the moment.

“As investigation furthered, two suspects were so far…