Police charge 35-year-old man with assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the club’s 2

A 35-year-old man has been charged with assaulting Aaron Ramsdale after the Arsenal goalkeeper was kicked at the end of their north London derby win over Tottenham.

Joseph Watts of Hackney is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on February 17 after being arrested yesterday over the attack at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham have been working with the Metropolitan Police’s football investigations team to identify the supporter, who clambered towards the pitch to kick Ramsdale.

After the game, Tottenham said they would work ‘to take the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’.



Watts is not in custody but a Metropolitan Police statement confirmed he had been charged with assault by beating, going on to an area adjacent to a playing area and throwing a missile on to a football playing area, both contrary to the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

Goalkeeper Ramsdale was met by a fan as he went to…