“C** with me” Naked man says as he interrupts council meeting and begins ‘pleasuring himself’

A virtual local council meeting was brought to an abrupt halt after a member of the public interrupted it to “pleasure himself” on camera.

Flintshire Council cabinet members in Wales, UK, were left shocked when the man rudely interrupted the Zoom meeting on waste strategy yesterday, January 17, Deeside.com reported.

The meeting was jeopardised after an unknown participant joined the call and interrupted various councillors before appearing on camera performing a sex act saying: “C** with me.”

In a shocking error, the ill-fated meeting was published in full on the northeast Wales council’s website, but was swiftly taken down after Deeside reported the mistake.

Towards the end of the session one of the councillors described a paper collection operation, saying “there was no difficulty,” before he was interrupted by a voice that sounded American, which said: “Uh, there was a little bit of difficulty.”

“Somebody’s joined the meeting,” one of the councillors…