Consumers Applaud Bigi Drinks For The Extension Of Kindness to 20 Consumers, Improves Living Conditions with Cash and Gift Prizes

Rite Foods’ Bigi drinks, Nigeria’s most consumer-centric brand with 13 flavours of refreshing soft drinks for every moment, has yet again improved the living conditions of twenty consumers with surprise and transformative packages of cash and gift prizes, through its digital CSR campaign, BRAK.

BRAK is Bigi Random Acts of Kindness, a digital CSR campaign activated annually with the aim to reward its consumers, who were nominated by their friends and loved ones in need of support. This time, Naija’s favourite refreshing brand, Bigi, surprised twenty consumers in Lagos with cash prizes, its array of products and other amazing gifts in a bid to improve their living conditions and status.

The brand, not only gifted the beneficiaries or consumers, but also the people who nominated them for the reward. The lucky consumers were chosen from different environs across Lagos State – Ketu, Igando, Abule-Egba, Ikorodu, Alapere, and Chevron. Some of the consumers include Mrs. Adetutu,…