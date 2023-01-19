Court remands man, 60, for raping his daughter’s 16-year-old friend in Ondo

A chief magistrate court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has ordered the remand of a 60-year-old man, Samuel Gbadamosi in prison custody for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

The defendant was alleged to have committed the offence at Obasekola Street, Owo, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state.

The police prosecutor, Augustine Omhenemhen, told the court that the defendant unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the victim when she came to collect a textbook from his daughter, who is her friend.

The prosecutor said the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 357 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State Nigeria, 2006.

But the defendant pleaded non-guilty, claiming he did not force himself on the victim. He also said the victim agreed to have intercourse with him of her own volition.

“I did not force the girl, both of us agreed to have sex,” he said.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the…