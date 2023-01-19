Gunmen in military uniform abduct four truck drivers

Gunmen have abducted four truck drivers from a farm on the outskirt of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

Police said that the victims were kidnapped by gunmen allegedly dressed in military uniform at a site where they went to collect sand which they wanted to supply to their customers.

The victims are said to be members of the Oyun garage branch of the Association of Quarry and Sand dealers, Ilorin.

The kidnappers later contacted their families and demanded a ransom of N20m for the four drivers.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday, January 18, said that the Command was on top of the situation.

Okasanmi said that the Police in conjunction with another security outfit including Vigilantes and local hunters have been dispatched to all the forests in the state.

“The kidnapping incident was true, four Tipper Lorry drivers were kidnapped. Police in collaboration with other security agencies, Vigilante…