Jacinda Arden to resign as Prime Minister of New Zealand

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has said she is resigning, in a shock announcement that came as she confirmed a national election for October this year.

At the party’s annual caucus meeting on Thursday, Jan. 18, Ardern said she “no longer had enough in the tank” to do the job.

The 42-year-old, who became New Zealand’s prime minister in 2017, choked back tears during an emotional news conference.

She said: “It’s time. I’m leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility. The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not. I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple.”

Her resignation will take effect from February 7, but she will continue as an MP until the election later this year.

“I am human, politicians are human. We give all that we can for as long as we can. And then it’s time. And for me, it’s time,” she…