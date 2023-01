A middle-aged man who gave his name as Rasaq has been arrested with three human skulls.

He was apprehended on January 16 during a stop-and-search operation.

According to him, he found the skulls in a gutter in the Ayobo axis of Lagos state and decided to take them for his personal use.

”My life has spoilt. My life has spoilt” Rasaq said after he was apprehended

