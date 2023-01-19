Rivers police arrest criminals who lure, kidnaps and gang rape ladies seeking love on Tinder

The police in Rivers state have apprehended members of a criminal gang who specialize in luring ladies they meet on social media, kidnap, rape them and then force their relatives to pay a ransom before releasing them.

In a statement released, the spokesperson of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the two members of the gang, Ikechi Promise and Darlington Obi, were arrested separately by the police intelligence unit in Igwurita and Choba, Ikwerre and Obio/Akpor local government areas of the state, respectively. According to her, the suspects lured unsuspecting girls seeking relationships through chats on a popular social media platform, Tinder.

She said luck ran out on them when the same treatment was meted out to a 28-year-old lady, who they abducted and took to Chokocho, Port Harcourt where they raped her, stole her two iPhones and a Samsung mobile telephone, and collected a ransom of N600,000 from her relatives before releasing her.