Three terrorists killed as security agents foil attack on police station in Imo

The Imo state police command has foiled an attack on the Agwa police state in Oguta Local government area of the state on Wednesday evening, January 18, killing three of the assailants.

A statement released by CSP Michael Abattam said the police received information that some hoodlums had attacked Agwa Central Vigilante Group, burning down their office and are proceeding to attack and set ablaze Agwa Police Station both in Oguta LGA of Imo State, the combatant Command’s Tactical Teams swiftly mobilized to the area.