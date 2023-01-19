Woman undergoes first successful transplant of a ‘printed ear’

A woman has successfully undergone a transplant of a “living” 3D-printed ear for the first time in history.

American doctors teamed up with medical firm 3DBio Therapeutics to reconstruct the outer ear to a woman with microtia, a condition in which people are born with underdeveloped or even absent ears.

The ears were made from cells using the patient’s existing ear tissue, which were then grown in a lab and used as a “bio-ink” to 3D-print a new ear.

Surgeons were then able to successfully graft the ear onto the patient in the first operation of its kind.

Dr Bonilla, a leading reconstructive surgeon specialising in microtia, said he hopes the technology will become the norm for ear reconstruction—which currently uses either implants or invasive surgery to extract rib cartilage.

Dr Bonilla said: “As a physician who has treated thousands of children with microtia from across the country and around the world, I am inspired by what this technology may mean for…