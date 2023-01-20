Content creator, Mr Macaroni, has expresed his dismay at the persistent fuel scarcity Nigerians are experiencing in 2023.

In a post shared on his Instastories, Mr Macaroni said Nigerians do not deserve such hardship and suffering.

He alleged that this present government is showing Nigerians ”Shege” – which in local parlance means wickedness – and that they are still campaigning to show Nigerians more ”shege”.

”Are you people not tired of seeing shege?” he asked.

See his post below…