“Be wary of who you entrust custody of your children”





The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Police Command, CP Ahmed Ammani, has charged parents to be mindful of who they entrust the custody and care of their children, to avoid disheartening situations.

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said the commissioner’s warning came following the gruesome murder of 9-year-old Precious Korshima by her guardian, Ujunwa Ugwuoke.

The PPRO said the command has concluded investigation in the case and arraigned the suspect who was remanded in custodial centre on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

As earlier reported by LIB, the spokesperson said the suspect allegedly beat the minor, who was her house help, to death and dumped her corpse in a bush where it was burnt.

“The Homicide Section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (State CID) of the Enugu State Police Command, has concluded investigation into the case of alleged murder of 9 years old Precious James Korshima (female) by…





Source: Linda Ikeji