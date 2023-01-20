No regrets over handling of classified documents

US President, Joe Biden has said he has “no regrets” over his handling of classified documents that were discovered in his private office.

Classified files were found at an office he used after his term as vice-president and later at his home, but the US leader says he has no regrets about not going public before the midterm elections with the news that classified documents had been discovered.

His response came as a reporter asked him why he did not disclose the documents in November after they were found.

“I have no regrets, I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there,” Biden said to reporters on Friday, January 20.

“I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. It’s exactly what we’re doing.”

It was the first time Biden has spoken in public about the classified files. The president has faced criticism, especially from Republicans, for the delayed disclosure of the document discovery.

Biden’s lawyers said in early January that a first batch…