Photos from the funeral of reverend father burnt to death in Niger state

The remains of Reverend Father Isaac Achi, the priest who was burnt to death by bandits in Niger State last Sunday January 15, was laid to rest at the St Michael Catholic Church premises in Minna, the capital of Niger on Friday, January 20.

LIB had reported that the bandits invaded his residence in Kaffin Koro, Paikoro Local Government Area of the state, to attack him. When they could not access his apartment, they set the building on fire, causing him to burn to death.

The deceased priest hailed from Kaffin Koro and was celebrated as the first indigenous Catholic priest from Gbagyi/Koro land.

He had survived multiple attacks, including the Christmas Day bombing in Madalla, still in Niger State, in 2011, before his death.

See more photos from the funeral below…