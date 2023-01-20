Teen charged with murdering his 8-year-old brother

A Baltimore teen has been charged with murdering his 8-year-old brother with a shotgun he obtained by trading in a puppy, court documents stated.

Devin Wilson, 18, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17, on an arrest warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, assault and weapons counts in connection with the Dec. 30 killing of Dylan King.

Wilson was babysitting his four younger siblings, ranging in age from 2 to 8 years old, when he called his mother asking her to come home because Dylan had been shot, according to the charging documents cited by Fox 5 Baltimore.

When Wilson’s stepfather returned home, the teen allegedly claimed Dylan had accidentally shot himself in the head.

Police who responded to the family’s home in the 2100 block of Presbury Street found a neighbor performing CPR on the 8-year-old boy, who was later pronounced dead.

While at the scene, an officer reported hearing sobbing coming from an upstairs bedroom and discovered…