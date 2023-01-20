Teen charged with murdering his 8-year-old brother

By
Headliners
-
1


Teen charged with murdering his 8-year-old brother

A Baltimore teen has been charged with murdering his 8-year-old brother with a shotgun he obtained by trading in a puppy, court documents stated.

 

Devin Wilson, 18, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17, on an arrest warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, assault and weapons counts in connection with the Dec. 30 killing of Dylan King.

 

Teen charged with murdering his 8-year-old brother

 

Wilson was babysitting his four younger siblings, ranging in age from 2 to 8 years old, when he called his mother asking her to come home because Dylan had been shot, according to the charging documents cited by Fox 5 Baltimore.

 

When Wilson’s stepfather returned home, the teen allegedly claimed Dylan had accidentally shot himself in the head.

 

Teen charged with murdering his 8-year-old brother

 

Police who responded to the family’s home in the 2100 block of Presbury Street found a neighbor performing CPR on the 8-year-old boy, who was later pronounced dead.

 

Teen charged with murdering his 8-year-old brother

 

While at the scene, an officer reported hearing sobbing coming from an upstairs bedroom and discovered…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR