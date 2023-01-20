UK Prime Minister forced to apologize as he comes under police investigation after being spotted in a car without seatbelt

UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been forced to apologize after being spotted not wearing seatbelt in a moving car in a viral video.

Mr Sunak uploaded the video, understood to have been filmed in Lancashire, to his official Instagram account, which has 1.3million followers. It was clear that the car was moving in the video and a seatbelt can be seen behind the Prime Minister, not secured over his shoulder.

Lancashire Police confirmed it was “looking into” the possibility an offence was committed.

Passengers who ride without belts can receive fines of £100. The embarrassing police probe comes just nine months after the PM was stung by the Met for breaking lockdown rules along with Boris Johnson.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of the matter and we will be looking into it.”

However a spokesman for the Prime Minister said it “was a brief error of judgement”. The spokesperson added;