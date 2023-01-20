Woman accidentally marries her cousin and only realises they are related while pregnant

A woman recently found that she is related to her husband by blood.

Marcella Hill broke the news to fans on TikTok and it left viewers stunned.

The bizarre event all started while she was pregnant and researching baby names for her new arrival.

“We were sitting on a couch and I was looking for names for the baby that we were about to have and I was on Family Search,” the now mum-of-four said.

“Oh look grandpa’s name, grandma’s name, great grandma’s name, great-great grandma’s name.

“Husband is next to me on his own Family Search and he’s like ‘oh that’s funny, we have the same grandpa and grandma’s names’.”

Marcella thought her husband was joking and had logged into her account by mistake.

But when she had a second look to read the names, she made the shocking realisation.

She continued: “We realised my grandpa is his grandma’s first cousin.

“So he calls his grandma and I call my grandpa and we asked them if they know each other.

“They live…