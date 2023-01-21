Banks to pay N1m fine daily over failure to collect new Naira notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that any commercial bank that fails to pick up the new naira notes for distribution will be fined N1 million daily.

The announcement was made by Adeleke Adelokun, a deputy director at CBN, during a sensitization programme with traders on the new Naira notes at Ayegbaju International Market in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, on Friday, January 20.

Adelokun said;