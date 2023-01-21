Britain’s most dangerous serial killer, Robert Maudsley ‘sets world record for time spent in solitary confinement’ after spending more than 16,400 days in his private underground cell

Robert Mawdsley, one of the UK’s most infamous serial killers has set a new world record for solitary confinement.

The notorious killer has now spent a record of 16,400 consecutive days in isolation in HMP Wakefield, according to The Mirror.

The 69-year-old has been in solitary confinement in a glass cell since 1979 after killing three people in prison while serving a life sentence for the murder of John Farrell in 1974. As a result, he’s been categorised as the UK’s most dangerous murderer.

Maudsley was just 21 when he was locked up for the murder of 30-year-old John Farrell.

The killer – who earned the nickname ‘Hannibal the Cannibal’ following false reports he ate one of his victim’s brains, said he is ‘happy and content in solitary’ and warned that he will kill again if ever released.

In a Channel 5 documentary ‘HMP Wakefield: Evil Behind Bars,’ Maudsley’s nephew Gavin, 40, from Liverpool reveals how his softly spoken, ‘well-read’ uncle is content to be…