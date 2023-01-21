Chrisean Rock announces she’s pregnant and her estranged boyfriend Blueface responds making it clear he’s not willing to accept the baby

Chrisean Rock has announced she is pregnant for rapper Blueface but his response to her news shows he’s not enthusiastic about it.

Musical artiste Chrisean took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself going to the hospital for a pregnancy test. The result was positive.

She then shared the pregnancy test result showing she’s pregnant as she excitedly congratulated herself.

In another video, she hinted at the possibility of having a multiple pregnancy because multiple heartbeats were heard during the ultrasound.

Chrisean has been in an abusive relationship with Blueface – with both abusing each other – so her pregnancy announcement was greeted with concern as fans worried the abuse would affect their child.

Following the announcement, her on-and-off boyfriend Blueface took to Twitter to say he’s not accepting the baby until a DNA test proves he’s the father.

He added that he hopes the baby isn’t his.

He then accused her of having…