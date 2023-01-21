Gunmen kidnap six in Enugu community

Six persons have been kidnapped in a one-week siege by gunmen at Ikem community in Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu State.
The Nation reported that the situation has worsened security matters in Isi-uzo Local Government Area, that is yet to recover from the wanton killings by suspected herdsmen militia at Eha-Amufu, a neighboring community.
It was gathered that on Monday, January 16, eight gunmen attacked five young men, including the chairman of Federated Ikem Improvement Union Enugu branch, Mr. Emeka Odoh (aka Asokwa) after they concluded a security meeting in the neighbourhood.
Asokwa said;
“As we drove out of the meeting venue, we found four gunmen on the main road brandishing guns. I was driving and instinctively reversed the car and behold there were another set of four gunmen behind us.
“The gunmen opened fire on us, shattering all the windscreens and the four tires, but I bravely drove through the hell of bullets with flat tires to…
Source: Linda Ikeji