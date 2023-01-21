Gunmen kidnap six in Enugu community

Six persons have been kidnapped in a one-week siege by gunmen at Ikem community in Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu State.

The Nation reported that the situation has worsened security matters in Isi-uzo Local Government Area, that is yet to recover from the wanton killings by suspected herdsmen militia at Eha-Amufu, a neighboring community.

It was gathered that on Monday, January 16, eight gunmen attacked five young men, including the chairman of Federated Ikem Improvement Union Enugu branch, Mr. Emeka Odoh (aka Asokwa) after they concluded a security meeting in the neighbourhood.

Asokwa said;