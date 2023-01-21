Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky has urged countries to send more weapons to Ukraine without delay, as his country plans to begin counter offensives against Russia, warning that “hundreds of thank you are not hundreds of tanks.”

In remarks during a virtual address at the beginning of a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Germany on Friday, January 20, Zelensky said the results of the unity and support of allies are seen on the battlefield in Ukraine but asked, “do we have a lot of time?”

“No, terror does not allow for discussion, the terror which burns city after city, becomes insolent when […] defenders of freedom run out of weapons against it. The war started by Russia does not allow delays and I can thank you hundreds of times and it will be absolutely just in fear given all that we have already done,” he said.

“But hundreds of thank you are not hundreds of tanks. All of us can use thousands of words in discussions but I cannot put words instead of…