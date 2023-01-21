Police arrest 9-man ritual gang in Borno

A nine-man gang of serial ritualists known as “Karangiya” who specialize in dismembering body parts of their victims, have been arrested by Borno police command.
Commissioner of Police in the state, Abdu Umar told newsmen on Friday, January 20, that the suspects were arrested on December 16, 2022 by men of the command.
Their last operation involved a victim whose eyes were removed around the Post Office area.
Umar said;
“There was another case where a woman was killed and thrown into the river and her body parts were removed.
“On the Dec. 16, 2022, at about 1945hrs, one Mohammed Bukar, 18 year-old, from Shuwari area in Maiduguri, went and reported at Jere Division that he was on his way to collect his GSM phone from charging together with his friend.
“He said that they sighted a group of youths who called themselves members of ‘KARANGIYA GROUP’, armed with sticks and cutlasses coming towards their direction.
“On reaching them, the members of…
Source: Linda Ikeji