Police arrest 9-man ritual gang in Borno

A nine-man gang of serial ritualists known as “Karangiya” who specialize in dismembering body parts of their victims, have been arrested by Borno police command.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Abdu Umar told newsmen on Friday, January 20, that the suspects were arrested on December 16, 2022 by men of the command.

Their last operation involved a victim whose eyes were removed around the Post Office area.

Umar said;