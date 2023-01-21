Robbers injure scores, rape ladies in UNIZIK hostels

No fewer than 17 students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State sustained varying degrees of injury while an unconfirmed number of female students were allegedly raped after some armed robbery suspects numbering about 20, raided scores of the hostels located along Ifite road, Awka, the state capital on Thursday, January 19.

A student of the university, who spoke to The Nation, said the robbers, heavily armed with guns, axes and matchets, went from room to room, hostel to hostel, raping female students and dispossessing them of their phones, ipads, money and other valuables unchallenged.