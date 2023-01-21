Robbers injure scores, rape ladies in UNIZIK hostels

No fewer than 17 students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State sustained varying degrees of injury while an unconfirmed number of female students were allegedly raped after some armed robbery suspects numbering about 20, raided scores of the hostels located along Ifite road, Awka, the state capital on Thursday, January 19.
A student of the university, who spoke to The Nation, said the robbers, heavily armed with guns, axes and matchets, went from room to room, hostel to hostel, raping female students and dispossessing them of their phones, ipads, money and other valuables unchallenged.
“We were at the hostel when we heard gunshots and fled for our dear lives as they were yet to get to our own hostel. We had to hide at the back of some shops in the area.
We had loud noise of female students shouting for help but nobody could summon the courage to stop them because they were well armed. Those that attempted to resist were beaten blue and black.
The number of…
