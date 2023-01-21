Second-ever man to walk on the moon Buzz Adrin, 93, marries longtime love, 63-year-old Anca Faur

Buzz Aldrin celebrated his 93rd birthday by marrying the love of his life.

The 93-year-old American former astronaut wed 63-year-old Anca Faur in a romantic ceremony, surrounded by a small group of loved ones.

Announcing their wedding news, former engineer and fighter pilot shared two snaps from their special day. One captured the bride and groom inside their venue, with Aldrin wearing a smart suit, decorated with a medal and an Air Force badge.

Aldrin wrote on Twitter to his 1.5million followers: “On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.

“We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers”.

Congratulatory messages poured in following their announcement.

“First to the moon and now to a honey moon :). Congrats colonel!”, one read.

Another added: “WOW!…